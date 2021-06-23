HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Information Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $280.40 million, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

