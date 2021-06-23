Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.85. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

