Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,470 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $172,301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,058,000 after buying an additional 163,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.