$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $178.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.51. Nasdaq has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $180.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

