-$0.13 EPS Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Delek US reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. Barclays upped their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Delek US by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 91,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Delek US by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 964,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 268,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DK stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

