Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 16,117 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

PFGC opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

