Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,393 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.