Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 42,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.