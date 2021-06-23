Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $113,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $160,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPL opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

