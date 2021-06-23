6,366 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,153,000 after acquiring an additional 646,585 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.