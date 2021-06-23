Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 5,430 Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 34.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 182,437 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth about $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 278.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,918 shares of company stock valued at $90,009,092 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of -23.01.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

