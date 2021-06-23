PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

