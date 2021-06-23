UBS Group AG Purchases 12,661 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

