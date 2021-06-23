Robert T. Webb Acquires 1,184 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NHI opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 78.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,753,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

