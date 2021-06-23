SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Rebecca Fisher Sells 7,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 377.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 742,575 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 503.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

