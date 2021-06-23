Aaron Locascio Sells 37,883 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00.

GNLN opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

GNLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 3,762.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 613,501 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

