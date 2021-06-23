Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 1,261 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $227,522.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,499,596.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

MEDP opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

