Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 204,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

