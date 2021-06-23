Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period.

NYSE:KOF opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.17.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.2729 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

