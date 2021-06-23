Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $235,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,406,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,090,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

