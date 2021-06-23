Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 1,691.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.36% of SunLink Health Systems worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

SSY stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.71%.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $166,673.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,121 shares of company stock valued at $505,774 over the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

SunLink Health Systems Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

