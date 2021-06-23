Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in aTyr Pharma were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of LIFE opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. Analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

