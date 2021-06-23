First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 767.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,709,000 after purchasing an additional 571,575 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

