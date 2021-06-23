114,946 Shares in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 114,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LJPC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 59,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $264,141.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 185,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.