Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $327.19 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.39 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

