Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,918 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 52,927 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.9285 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.