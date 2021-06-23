Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,918 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 52,927 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.9285 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
