Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 54.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $46,506,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.71. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

