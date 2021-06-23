Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 5,959 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 42,601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 38.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 78,556 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 221,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

