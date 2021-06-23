3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,529 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,731 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

