Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 716 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

NSIT opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

