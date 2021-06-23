BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EARN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 48,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.