Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 24.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,085,000 after acquiring an additional 107,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.18.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 49.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

