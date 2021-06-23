Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 326,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,657,843 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $18.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after acquiring an additional 752,710 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

