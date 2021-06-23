Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.25.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

