Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 10,000 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.97.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

