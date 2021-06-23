Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Up 4.6%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93. 14,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,104,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 677,825 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,777,000 after purchasing an additional 571,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,244,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $23,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

