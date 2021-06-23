KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.33

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $13.99. KT shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 5,512 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.
About KT (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
