KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.33

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $13.99. KT shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 5,512 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get KT alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 51.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,219,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.