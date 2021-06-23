Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) & William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Head-To-Head Survey

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orion Oyj and William Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A William Hill 0 5 3 0 2.38

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Oyj and William Hill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 4.88 $251.19 million N/A N/A William Hill $1.58 billion 2.49 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.78

Orion Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than William Hill.

Volatility and Risk

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Hill has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and William Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 19.75% 30.09% 18.86% William Hill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orion Oyj beats William Hill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company has a collaboration with Nanoform to apply Nanoform's CESS technology to new chemical entities. It serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) line of inhalers for asthma and COPD to Propeller's digital medicine platform. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also provides online sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. William Hill PLC was formerly known as William Hill Limited and changed its name to William Hill PLC in May 2002. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom. As of April 22, 2021, William Hill PLC operates as a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

