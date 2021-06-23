Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

