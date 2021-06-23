Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

