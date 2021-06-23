Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FormFactor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after buying an additional 142,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,309,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

