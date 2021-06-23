Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,385 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,484,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

