CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.43.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

