Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,608 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,250,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,000,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 107,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

