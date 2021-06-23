Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.66.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,088.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at $29,347,316.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,529 shares of company stock worth $11,615,990. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

