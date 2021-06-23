Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,789,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,835,000 after purchasing an additional 520,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.