iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 113.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,718,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

