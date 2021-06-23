Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 149.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,047.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

