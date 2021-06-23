Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

NOACU opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.