1,715 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGP. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

